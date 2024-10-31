Actor Masud Ali Khan passes away
Acclaimed actor Masud Ali Khan has passed away. This talented actor died in his own house in Dhaka today, Thursday afternoon. He was 95. The news of Masud Ali’s death has been confirmed by his relative Sharmina Ahmed.
This veteran actor had been unwell for quite some time. He was taken to hospital for treatment several times. He had been undergoing treatment according to physician’s advice. He breathed his last at his own house on Green Road of the capital at 4:20 pm this afternoon.
Masud Ali started his acting career in theatre. After the television centre was launched in Dhaka he debuted on the small screen. He gained accolades from acting in films also. He turned into a familiar face in Bangla television from portraying versatile roles in about 500 dramas during a time span of more than five decades.
Masud Ali Khan was born in Paril Naodha village of Manikganj on 6 October 1929. His father Arshad Ali Khan was a government employee. His mother’s name was Sitara Khatun. Masud Ali Khan passed higher secondary in 1952. Then he received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Jagannath College after two years.
Right after the television centre was launched in Dhaka in 1964, Masud Ali Khan debuted on the small screen with Nurul Momen’s drama ‘Bhai Bhai Shobai’. Meanwhile, he had his silver screen debut with R Sadek Khan’s film ‘Nodi o Nari’.
Masud Ali Khan married Tahmina Khan in 1955. This couple had a son and a daughter. In his career, he has worked in various government offices. He retired as the secretary of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation in 1988. Masud Ali Khan has played diverse roles one after another for more than five decades.