Actor Masud Ali Khan passes away

Acclaimed actor Masud Ali Khan has passed away. This talented actor died in his own house in Dhaka today, Thursday afternoon. He was 95. The news of Masud Ali’s death has been confirmed by his relative Sharmina Ahmed.

This veteran actor had been unwell for quite some time. He was taken to hospital for treatment several times. He had been undergoing treatment according to physician’s advice. He breathed his last at his own house on Green Road of the capital at 4:20 pm this afternoon.