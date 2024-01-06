At the end of the day, popularity counts

It has been only one year since she started a career in drama. Yet, Tanjim Saiara Totini is already garnering acclaims from fans. Right now she is being praised for Jakaria Showkhin’s drama ‘Pothe Holo Deri’ that released at the end of last year. Currently, the actress is in Nepal on a personal tour. She shared details of her upcoming work, career and so on from there on Thursday.
Prothom Alo :
You uploaded pictures from Nepal on your Facebook, right…
Yeah, I came here to Nepal for the 31st celebration. It’s kind of a vacation. Considering everything from the political unrest to the New Year’s celebration, I won’t be joining work until 10 January. I am just giving this time to myself.
Prothom Alo :
Everyone’s praising your drama ‘Pothe Holo Deri’ with Apurba that released on YouTube.
The arrangement we had in this drama was huge. We took a lot of time to complete the project. That’s why our expectations were high as well.
We got even better response than we had expected. It feels good that the audience is talking about the drama, they are still watching it and they are appreciating it.
Prothom Alo :
Which is the drama in your career that made you most familiar among the audience?
I had gained most popularity from acting in Mizanur Rahman Aryan’s drama ‘Suhashini’. And the audience has been calling me by the name ‘Suhashini’ since then.
I didn’t act in that many dramas in the next one year. Then the audience liked my drama ‘Shomoy Shob Jane’ from last year’s CloseUp series. I started my single-episode drama career with that one.
Prothom Alo :
Your career started only a short while ago. Are you happy with the way it started?
I started my career with advertisement back in 2019. In the next three years, I did advertisements mostly. It has been only a year since I started acting in drama regularly. I am very happy with my four-year long career.
When I was garnering more praises from doing dramas, I somewhat reduced the number of projects. I wanted the stories I was acting in to be good.
At that time, I had felt that with a good start, people’s expectations will also be same. That’s why I worked less and waited for better scripts and directs. Considering everything I’m happy.
Prothom Alo :
Many of the young actors say that you should work more for familiarity in the beginning. What’s your thought on that?
Many people believe this and it’s all right. At the end of the day popularity counts. If I don’t have a fan base, why would people like my work?
However, if I do a lot of projects and deteriorate the quality of work, nobody will remember me in the long run. The audience will remember you only if you do quality work.
Even after doing 50 projects, if there are no memorable ones, the audience won’t remember me at the end of the year. I have always wanted to work maintaining a standard. If I do quality work, fame will follow automatically.
Prothom Alo :
Do you consider any of the contemporary artistes your competitor?
To be honest, I am so absorbed in my own work that I hardly ever think about which of the contemporary artistes have been doing what.
If I keep thinking about them, when will I think about myself? I am my own competition. Whatever the others did doesn’t matter to me at all. I find my own flaws by observing myself.
Prothom Alo :
You have gained popularity within a short period of time. Do you find it difficult to maintain that?
There’s uncertainty in any career after all. Acting is the same as well. If I can enhance my acting skills, success is bound to follow. Not everyone’s doing well here.
Those who are dedicated, honest towards their work and have been working devotedly are the ones who will survive at the end of the day. I do have these preparations in me. I just want to continue working like this.