Netflix’s wildly popular British royals drama “The Crown” scooped the prestigious best drama series at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday—the first time the streamer has won a top series prize.

“The Crown”—which already won several other Emmys—beat out “The Boys,” “Bridgerton,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Pose” and “This is Us.”