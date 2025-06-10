Film actress Tanin Subah passes away

Actress Tanin Subah, who was undergoing treatment in the hospital, has passed away. Her life support was removed today, Tuesday, at 7:57pm. Her younger brother, Injamul Ramim, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

She had been on life support since 2 June. Physicians had already declared her 'clinically dead'. It was recommended that her life support be removed.

Physicians were awaiting for the consent of Subah's husband. According to the actress's family.

Her life support has been removed this evening as her husband grants permission.

Tanin Subha's younger brother, Injamul Ramim, told Prothom Alo, "We will take Apu to our village home in Madaripur. She will be buried there in the family graveyard."