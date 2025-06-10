Film actress Tanin Subah passes away
Actress Tanin Subah, who was undergoing treatment in the hospital, has passed away. Her life support was removed today, Tuesday, at 7:57pm. Her younger brother, Injamul Ramim, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
She had been on life support since 2 June. Physicians had already declared her 'clinically dead'. It was recommended that her life support be removed.
Physicians were awaiting for the consent of Subah's husband. According to the actress's family.
Her life support has been removed this evening as her husband grants permission.
Tanin Subha's younger brother, Injamul Ramim, told Prothom Alo, "We will take Apu to our village home in Madaripur. She will be buried there in the family graveyard."
Tanin Subah suddenly fell ill on 2 June. She received initial treatment at a clinic near her Aftabnagar residence and returned home. However, she felt unwell again in the evening. She was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Banasree. As her condition worsened, physicians recommended advanced treatment. She was then transferred to a private hospital in Dhanmondi in the middle of the night, where she is currently on life support.
Tanin Subah was born in Mollarhat, Kalkini upazila, Madaripur. However, she spent her childhood at her maternal grandparents' home in Barisal. Due to her father's job, she also lived in Saudi Arabia with her family for several years.
In 2012, she participated in the 'Closeup One' and 'Mangoli Nacho Bangladesh Nacho' competitions. Although she didn't advance very far, it sparked her interest in working in showbiz. She then entered the entertainment industry through commercials, later acting in dramas and films. Her big screen debut was with the film 'Matir Pori', after which she signed on for several more movies. Currently, several of her films are awaiting release.