50 per cent chance 2023 will be warmest year on record: NOAA

There is a nearly 50 per cent probability that 2023 will be the warmest year ever recorded and next year could be even hotter, US government climate experts said Monday.

"2023 to date has been the third warmest on record," National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) chief scientist Sarah Kapnick told reporters.

"It is virtually certain -- over 99 per cent chance -- that 2023 will rank among the five warmest years on record with a nearly 50 per cent probability that 2023 will rank warmest on record," Kapnick said.