Heat wave may abate from tomorrow: Met department
The prevailing heat wave across the country may abate from tomorrow, Thursday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has said in a weather forecast for the next three days on Wednesday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist Md Umar Faruk said rainfall is occurring in some places of the country. Temperature may decrease a little bit from tomorrow, he added.
Today, Wednesday, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
The prevailing heat wave may abate from some places over the eastern part of the country.
Day temperature may fall by one to two degrees Celcius over eastern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may fall by one to two degrees Celcius over the country.
Very Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerghat & Satkhira and severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Narayangonj, Noagaon, Sirajgonj, Dinajpur and rest part of Khulna division.
Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue. Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.
On Thursday, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
On Friday, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Barishal division with hails at isolated places. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. The severity of prevailing heat wave may decrease and it may abate from some places over the country.
Day temperature may fall by one to two degrees Celcius over the country. Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) at a press conference on Tuesday said it may rain across the country on 4 and 5 May.