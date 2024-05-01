Heat wave may abate from tomorrow: Met department

The prevailing heat wave across the country may abate from tomorrow, Thursday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has said in a weather forecast for the next three days on Wednesday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist Md Umar Faruk said rainfall is occurring in some places of the country. Temperature may decrease a little bit from tomorrow, he added.

Today, Wednesday, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

The prevailing heat wave may abate from some places over the eastern part of the country.

Day temperature may fall by one to two degrees Celcius over eastern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may fall by one to two degrees Celcius over the country.