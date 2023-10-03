Six earthquakes in three months, how worrying is this 

In the last three months, six earthquakes have been recorded in the country, including the recent Monday evening earthquake. Three of these seismic events occurred in September, while two took place in August.

Notably, two out of the six earthquakes were traced back to the Dauki fault, a significant fault line in the region. Bangladesh is characterized by two major epicenters, with the Dauki fault being one of them. The Dauki fault has been a recurring site for earthquakes over the past several years, experiencing a series of seismic activities.

Experts hold differing opinions on the potential consequences of these small earthquakes on the Dauki fault.