India's Bengaluru braces for more heavy rain after short reprieve

India's technology hub of Bengaluru was gearing up for more heavy rain on Wednesday after a brief respite from severe flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to evacuate people and pump water out of inundated areas.

India's "Silicon Valley" is facing an unusually wet monsoon, which has brought 162 per cent more rainfall than average since 1 June. Floods after two days of incessant rain this week brought chaos and killed at least one person.

While flooded roads had cleared in the worst hit areas early on Wednesday, the situation was likely to turn grim again with heavy rain expected later in the day.