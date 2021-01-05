41 bird species spotted in chars of Padma

A research team has found 41 species of bird conducting a survey in different char areas of Padma river in Rajshahi this week, reports news agency BSS.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) under its Bangladesh Wild Bird Monitoring Programme carried out the survey in the 39-kilometre area of the river Padma. Bangladesh Birds Club, Rajshahi Bird Club and Department of Forestry jointly supported the assessment.

IUCN senior programme officer and bird researcher Sarwar Alam Dipu told newspersons that most of the bird species were spotted in Char Khanpur, Char Khidirpur, Char Number 10, part of Charghat and mid char.