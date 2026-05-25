17 yrs of Cyclone Aila: “We still live with the tide”

A small island lies in the Shibsa River near the Sundarbans. There are several small hanging houses there. The tide repeatedly submerges the island. Yet, the people affected by the disaster are forced to go on living there. Sometimes they are afraid of the tide, of the cyclones and sometimes they are afraid of tigers, crocodiles and snakes. Ignoring these fears, they live there to earn money and save their lives. They have nowhere else to go; their backs are against the wall.

This is the story of the hanging village of Kalabogi near the Sundarbans in southwestern Bangladesh. On 25 May 2009, the village of Kalabogi in Sutarkhali union of Dakop upazila of Khulna district was turned into a hanging village after Cyclone Aila struck. At that time, the hanging village was very large. There were more than 500 houses. But after Aila, several frequent cyclones have divided the village into several parts.