Heatwave likely to continue a few more days

A mild to severe heatwave is sweeping over the country which started at the end of May.

It may continue for five to six more days, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The BMD published the weather forecast for the next 24 hours at 9:00 am on Sunday. The forecast included the weather situation of 44 stations in the country.

It said a mild to severe heatwave swept over 31 of these 44 stations.