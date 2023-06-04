Heatwave likely to continue a few more days

A mild to severe heatwave is sweeping over the country which started at the end of May.
It may continue for five to six more days, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
The BMD published the weather forecast for the next 24 hours at 9:00 am on Sunday. The forecast included the weather situation of 44 stations in the country.
It said a mild to severe heatwave swept over 31 of these 44 stations.
The weather forecast says a severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Nilphamari and Dinajpur.
A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the rest parts of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Moulvibazar, Chandpur and Noakhali and it may continue.
The day and night temperatures may remain almost the same, it added.
A moderate heatwave occurs when the day temperature stays at between 38 degrees Celsius and 39.9 degrees Celsius.
The temperature between 36 degrees Celsius and 37.9 degrees Celsius is defined as a mild heatwave.
When the temperature reaches 40 degrees to 41.9 degrees Celsius, it is called a severe heatwave. When the temperature rises to 40 degrees Celsius or above, it is called an extremely severe heatwave.
The highest temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi. The highest temperature in the capital was recorded at 37.1 degrees Celsius.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik of the BMD on Sunday said the heatwave might continue for five to six more days. People might feel a higher temperature due to the humidity.
Speaking regarding the probable reasons behind the heatwave, the meteorologists say that it is the eve of monsoon. It usually enters Bangladesh through the coastal areas in Teknaf within 31 May and spreads across the country later. However, the monsoon is delayed this season. However, delayed monsoon is a common phenomenon in the country.
Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik further said, “The monsoon started spreading across the country on 23 June last year. The date was 14 June in 2021. The monsoon has been emerging after the second week of June since 2015.”
The BMD also predicted rains in different parts of the country amid the ongoing heatwave.
According to the BMD, rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere in the country.