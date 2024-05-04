Dhaka temperature decreases

The temperature in the capital Dhaka has decreased by over one degree Celsius within a gap of 24 hours on Saturday.

Meteorologist at the meteorology department, Hafizur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the highest temperature has been recorded at 36.9 degrees of Celcius in the capital Dhaka.

The temperature in the capital was 38.01 degrees Celsius on Friday while the temperature was 38.03 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The meteorology department has said rainfall is occurring at several places now and rainfall will increase further from Monday.

Meteorology department officials have alerted about the safety during the nor'wester period. The officials also said the heatwave may decrease after days of rain.