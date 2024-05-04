Dhaka temperature decreases
The temperature in the capital Dhaka has decreased by over one degree Celsius within a gap of 24 hours on Saturday.
Meteorologist at the meteorology department, Hafizur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the highest temperature has been recorded at 36.9 degrees of Celcius in the capital Dhaka.
The temperature in the capital was 38.01 degrees Celsius on Friday while the temperature was 38.03 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
The meteorology department has said rainfall is occurring at several places now and rainfall will increase further from Monday.
Meteorology department officials have alerted about the safety during the nor'wester period. The officials also said the heatwave may decrease after days of rain.
On Saturday morning, the BMD forcasted weather for the next 24 hours. It said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in a few places over the Sylhet division and at one or two places in Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
Besides, there could be hailstorms at some places across the country. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
The BMD weather bulletin further says a severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga and Bagerhat. Besides, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions and remaining parts of the Khulna division and the districts of Moulvibazar and Chandpur and it may continue.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BMD meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallic said, “Thunderstorms are likely in various parts of the country from Monday, 6 May. Already there have been reports of rains in a few places across the country, which may further intensify and the weather may remain the same for six days.”
According to the BMD, the highest average temperature of the country was recorded at 32.9 °C in May.
The BMD released its weather forecast for the month of May last Thursday. It says there could be normal rains in May. Besides, there could be one to three mild or moderate heat waves or one or two severe heat waves in some parts of the country. The day temperature is likely to remain higher than night temperatures throughout this month.
Starting from 1 April, the country recorded continuous heat waves across the country throughout the entire last month for the first time in the last 76 years.