Swathes of Asia sweat in heatwave

“It’s possible that this year’s heat might have been exacerbated due to human actions,” said deputy director-general Thanasit Iamananchai.

The kingdom typically endures a spell of hotter weather preceding the rainy season, but the sun has shown an extra intensity this time around.

“This year’s record heat in Thailand, China and South Asia is a clear climate trend and will cause public health challenges for years to come,” said scientist Fahad Saeed, regional lead for climate policy institute Climate Analytics.

He warned that soaring temperatures were a result of climate change -- and that the impact on vulnerable populations would be dire.

“The extreme heat that we’ve witnessed over the last few days will hit the poor the hardest,” said Saeed, based in Pakistan.