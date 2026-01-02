Fog blankets much of the country including Dhaka, what the met office says

The density of fog in the capital Dhaka had eased considerably over the past two days, with sunshine returning. However, since morning today, Friday the capital has once again been enveloped in fog.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the same situation is prevailing across about two-thirds of the country, including Dhaka.

The extent of the cold wave has, however, decreased compared to yesterday. A cold wave is affecting seven districts today, down from 16 districts on Thursday.