How long will this cold and foggy weather last?

The country’s lowest temperature today, Friday, was recorded in Jashore at nine degrees Celsius. In Dhaka, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) shared the information with Prothom Alo around 10:30 am today.

According to the meteorological department’s forecast, temperatures may drop further across the country over the next few days, intensifying the cold. The fog is also expected to persist.