How long will this cold and foggy weather last?
The country’s lowest temperature today, Friday, was recorded in Jashore at nine degrees Celsius. In Dhaka, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) shared the information with Prothom Alo around 10:30 am today.
According to the meteorological department’s forecast, temperatures may drop further across the country over the next few days, intensifying the cold. The fog is also expected to persist.
The forecast provide by the meteorological department covers the 120-hour (five-day) period from 6:00 pm on Thursday (25 December).
The meteorological department said the increasing cold is due to the influence of a sub-continental high-pressure area. Under its impact, the intensity of the cold may increase further. The extended part of this high pressure area is currently located over West Bengal and adjoining areas.
In the forecast up to 6:00 pm today, Friday, it was said that moderate to dense fog may form in some parts of the country. Due to dense fog, air traffic, inland water transport, and road communications may be temporarily disrupted. Foggy conditions may also increase the feeling of cold in many areas.
In the forecast from 6:00 pm Friday to 6:00 pm Saturday, it was stated that moderate to dense fog may occur in some areas from midnight to morning, and in some places fog may persist until noon. Night-time temperatures across the country may rise slightly, while daytime temperatures may remain nearly unchanged. The foggy conditions may heighten the sensation of cold in many areas.
From Saturday evening to Sunday evening, there may be moderate to dense fog in some places in the northern regions and river basin areas from midnight to morning. And, light to moderate fog may form elsewhere. Night-time and daytime temperatures across the country are expected to remain nearly unchanged.
From Sunday evening to Monday evening, moderate to dense fog may form in some river basin areas from midnight to morning, while light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere. Night-time temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, while daytime temperatures may fall slightly.
From Monday evening to Tuesday evening, moderate to dense fog may form in some northern and river basin areas from midnight to morning, with light to moderate fog elsewhere. Night-time temperatures may fall slightly, while daytime temperatures may remain nearly unchanged.
During this period, the weather across the country is expected to remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.