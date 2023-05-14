Rain likely in Dhaka from afternoon

Rain is likely to increase across the country following the landfall of very severe cyclone Mocha. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said that rain is likely to increase in Dhaka, Sylhet, Mymensingh, and Chattogram.
BMD director Azizur Rahman said this while briefing updates on very severe cyclone Mocha.
Azizur Rahman said, “The centre of the cyclone is quite far away from the Bangladesh coast. It is progressing towards Myanmar. All energy is being concentrated in the storm centre. As a result, rainfall in Bangladesh has decreased. It will increase again during the landfall of the very severe cyclone Mocha. And rain in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet will increase subsequently.”
Meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir told Prothom Alo, “Light to moderate rain is likely in Dhaka from Sunday afternoon. It may continue for a few days. A large chunk of clouds is hovering over Dhaka. It will come down as rain.”
The sky has been cloudy since the morning along with a cold breeze in Dhaka, which has reduced the temperature in the city slightly. However, there are no reports of rain in the capital yet.
Severe heat waves have been swiping over different parts of the country since early May. The low pressure emerged over the Bay of Bengal amid this.
The low pressure turned into a depression on 7 May. Following that, the temperature in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, started to fall. The temperature of the capital was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The country’s highest temperature was recorded at 38.5 degrees Celsius today.