Rain likely in Dhaka from afternoon

The sky has been cloudy since the morning along with a cold breeze in Dhaka, which has reduced the temperature in the city slightly. However, there are no reports of rain in the capital yet.

Severe heat waves have been swiping over different parts of the country since early May. The low pressure emerged over the Bay of Bengal amid this.

The low pressure turned into a depression on 7 May. Following that, the temperature in different parts of the country, including Dhaka, started to fall. The temperature of the capital was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The country’s highest temperature was recorded at 38.5 degrees Celsius today.