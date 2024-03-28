Environmental pollution causes 272,000 deaths a year in Bangladesh: WB

While unveiling the World Bank report, the minister expressed dismay, saying that he feels no joy in unveiling the report as it presents an issue that deserves serious attention. It is no doubt a significant report.

Citing the constitution, the minister said, “As per constitution, we are committed to ensuring sound and healthy life to the people. But we have some issues, including finance and efficiency. Both finance and efficiency are necessary to address the environmental problems.”

Regarding the cross-border flow of air, he said, “The polluted air of Punjab in India flows to Punjab in Pakistan. Similarly, the polluted air flows from one country to another and there is nothing to blame anyone for this.”

Abdoulaye Seck, country director of World Bank for Bhutan and Bangladesh, said, “For Bangladesh, addressing environmental risks is both a development and an economic priority. We have seen around the world that when economic growth comes at the cost of the environment, it cannot sustain. But it is possible to grow cleaner and greener without growing slower.”