Asani weakens into cyclonic storm

Prothom Alo English Desk
A woman walks under an umbrella during heavy rainfall, in the wake of the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani', in Kolkata on 10 May 2022ANI

Asani, the severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, weakened into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

The cyclonic storm moved west-northwestwards in the west central Bay and adjoining areas this morning.

It was centred over the west-central Bay off Andhra coast, about 1,335 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 1,310 kms southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,150 kms southwest of Mongla port and 1,180 kms southwest of Payra port around 6:00am, said the met office.

It is likely to move in a northwesterly or northerly direction and weaken gradually into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, according to the met office special bulletin.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kmph rising to 88 kmph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone zone.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal number 2 to warn ships living the ports of a depression at the sea.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and in the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They have also been advised not to venture into the deep sea.

