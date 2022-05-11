Asani weakens into cyclonic storm

It was centred over the west-central Bay off Andhra coast, about 1,335 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 1,310 kms southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,150 kms southwest of Mongla port and 1,180 kms southwest of Payra port around 6:00am, said the met office.
It is likely to move in a northwesterly or northerly direction and weaken gradually into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, according to the met office special bulletin.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kmph rising to 88 kmph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone zone.
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal number 2 to warn ships living the ports of a depression at the sea.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and in the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They have also been advised not to venture into the deep sea.