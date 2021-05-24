‘Bangladesh prepared to face cyclone Yaas’

State minister for disaster management and relief Mohammad Enamur Rahman has said that all preparations have been completed to deal with the approaching cyclone Yaas, reports UNB.

The field level officers of the concerned districts and police, Ansar, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the volunteers of Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) have been kept on standby for emergency response, he said on Monday.

The state minister said this during an official meeting on cyclone preparedness at the conference room of the ministry in the secretariat.

However, the minister said that the risk of cyclone Yaas hitting the coast of Bangladesh is very low.