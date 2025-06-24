Green Bangladesh's dream companion Bonayan’s journey of afforestation

Bangladesh is currently facing the severe impacts of climate change. Natural disasters like cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and desertification have become increasingly frequent. In such a scenario, tree plantation initiatives hold immense significance in protecting the environment and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. For the past 45 years, Bonayan—one of the largest afforestation programmes in the private sector of Bangladesh—has been tirelessly contributing to this cause.

Launched in 1980, Bonayan has played a crucial role in preserving environmental integrity and biodiversity while combating the consequences of climate change. To date, the initiative has distributed over 130 million fruit-bearing, forest, and medicinal plant saplings free of cost. Additionally, 119 medicinal plant gardens have been established under this programme, reports a press release.