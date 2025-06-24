Green Bangladesh's dream companion Bonayan’s journey of afforestation
Bangladesh is currently facing the severe impacts of climate change. Natural disasters like cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and desertification have become increasingly frequent. In such a scenario, tree plantation initiatives hold immense significance in protecting the environment and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. For the past 45 years, Bonayan—one of the largest afforestation programmes in the private sector of Bangladesh—has been tirelessly contributing to this cause.
Launched in 1980, Bonayan has played a crucial role in preserving environmental integrity and biodiversity while combating the consequences of climate change. To date, the initiative has distributed over 130 million fruit-bearing, forest, and medicinal plant saplings free of cost. Additionally, 119 medicinal plant gardens have been established under this programme, reports a press release.
Bonayan has operated in 24 districts across the country, including Dhaka, Mymensingh, Manikganj, Tangail, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Meherpur, Jashore, Chattogram, Bandarban, Khagrachari, Cox’s Bazar and Rangamati. Every year, the initiative reaches more than 25,000 beneficiaries, making a significant contribution to environmental restoration across the nation.
Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Environment Day is celebrated globally on 5 June to inspire and raise awareness among governments and all stakeholders to take meaningful climate action. As part of this global celebration, Bonayan will distribute hundreds of thousands of saplings across the country.
Bonayan has also made a commendable impact in the Rohingya refugee camps. To shelter nearly 1.1 million displaced people, around 1,500 hectares of forest land were cleared, and hills were leveled in Teknaf and Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar.
In response to this massive ecological damage, the government, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC), WFP, FAO, BRAC, Caritas, and the Bonayan project have collaborated to bring greenery back to the region. Since 2018, Bonayan has planted and maintained over 300,000 saplings across 33.7 hectares of block areas and along 18.7 kilometers of roadside in the Kutupalong Rohingya camp.
In recognition of its continued efforts in tackling climate crises and protecting biodiversity and the environment, Bonayan has received multiple national and international accolades. These include five Prime Minister’s National Awards, the Chief Advisor’s National Award, the SDG Brand Championship Award 2023, the Asia Responsible Entrepreneurship Award for Green Leadership by Enterprise Asia, and the Bangladesh Innovation Award 2021 under the SDG Inclusion category.
To ensure a promising future, Bonayan remains committed to its mission. Its pledge to work collectively with public and private institutions to combat the impact of climate change will continue to drive Bangladesh toward a greener and more sustainable tomorrow. Continuing its legacy, Bonayan is preparing to distribute over three million saplings this year as well.