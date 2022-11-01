Jailed Egypt dissident to launch full hunger strike ahead of COP27

Over 200 days into a partial hunger strike, jailed dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah will fully refrain from food as Egypt prepares to host the COP27 climate summit, his family said Monday.

A major figure in the 2011 revolt that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, Abdel Fattah is currently serving a five-year sentence for "broadcasting false news", having already spent much of the past decade behind bars.

The activist has only been consuming "100 calories a day in the form of a spoon of honey and a drop of milk in tea", according to his sister Mona Seif.

Abdel Fattah, who in April gained British citizenship in prison through his UK-born mother, wrote to his family that he will be starting a full hunger strike on Tuesday.