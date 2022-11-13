Better food cold chain crucial for climate, world hunger: UN

Improving cold chains in the production and distribution of food in the developing world is "essential" in fighting climate change and world hunger, said a UN report issued Saturday.

More efficient refrigeration would prevent food waste and boost revenues for small farmers, according to the report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the UN Environment Programme.

"Most developing countries suffer from lacking refrigeration, particularly in rural areas," said Zitouni Ould-Dada, deputy director of the FAO.

Improving the food cold chain has "great potential", he told AFP at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.