Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Sprawled on rocky ground far from sea ice, a lone Canadian polar bear sits under a dazzling sun, his white fur utterly useless as camouflage.

It's mid-summer on the shores of Hudson Bay and life for the enormous male has been moving in slow motion, far from the prey that keeps him alive: seals.

This is a critical time for the region's polar bears.

Every year from late June when the bay ice disappears -- shrinking until it dots the blue vastness like scattered confetti -- they must move onto shore to begin a period of forced fasting.

But that period is lasting longer and longer as temperatures rise -- putting them in danger's way.

Once on solid ground, the bears "typically have very few options for food," explains Geoff York, a biologist with Polar Bears International (PBI).