After wildfires, Greek PM says climate crisis demands radical action

Greece’s prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said wildfires that ripped through the outskirts of Athens and other parts of his country this month underlined the need for radical shifts in behaviour to tackle global warming.

Everything needed to change in order to minimise the effects of the climate crisis, he told parliament on Wednesday during a debate on the wildfires and criticism of the government's response to them.

Dealing with the crisis "is forcing us to change everything; the way we produce agricultural products, how we move around, how we generate energy and the way we build our homes," he said.