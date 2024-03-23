Planet 'on the brink', with new heat records likely in 2024: UN

Global temperatures "smashed" heat records last year, as heatwaves stalked oceans and glaciers suffered record ice loss, the United Nations said Tuesday -- warning 2024 was likely to be even hotter.

The annual State of the Climate report by the UN weather and climate agency confirmed preliminary data showing 2023 was by far the hottest year ever recorded.

And last year capped off "the warmest 10-year period on record", the World Meteorological Organization said, with even hotter temperatures expected.