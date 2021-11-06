Artificial rain to counter climate change might change the world

The country already uses cloud-seeding technology, such as dropping salt and other chemicals into clouds to stimulate precipitation. In 2017, researchers at the University of Reading were awarded $1.5 million in funding for what they call "Rain Enhancement Science." The latest cloud seeding operations via drones is part of a $15 million program that is already producing rain in the country, which ranks one of the top driest in the world.
In May, Mansoor Abulhoul, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the UK, said during a visit to the University of Reading "It's moving to think that the rainfall technology I saw today, which is still being developed, may someday support countries in water-scarce environments like the UAE,” where he was shown demonstrations of the new technology. Vice-chancellor Robert Van de Noort, also said during the visit, "Of course, our ability to manipulate weather is puny compared to the forces of nature. We are mindful that we as a university have a big role to play, by working with global partners to understand and help prevent the worst effects of climate change."
However, there are obvious downsides of this technology. For instance, there are areas which are not in a proper position to be able to be able to handle such pouring rain. This might just end up causing disastrous floods, damaging property or even take lives. Playing with Mother Nature has always been a risk. From the extinction of species to the great climate change occurring for the past many years, all caused by the human activities, has eventually lead to longer droughts and even more dangerous storms.
There is that, but this has been a very effective solution to the summer heat waves that has bothered the people in Dubai and worldwide. The new method of cloud seeding promises to help to get rid of drought conditions worldwide, without as many environmental concerns as previous methods involving salt flares. The UAE is one of the first countries in the Gulf region to use cloud seeding technology, said the National Center of Meteorology. According to The Scientific American, this idea is being used in at least eight states in the western US.
Further research and carefully monitored use of such technology can bring a solution to the extreme heat not only in the Middle East but other regions of the world which are facing rising temperatures due to climate change.
* Glory Hritu Chowdhury is a student in Dhaka