Artificial rain to counter climate change might change the world

However, there are obvious downsides of this technology. For instance, there are areas which are not in a proper position to be able to be able to handle such pouring rain. This might just end up causing disastrous floods, damaging property or even take lives. Playing with Mother Nature has always been a risk. From the extinction of species to the great climate change occurring for the past many years, all caused by the human activities, has eventually lead to longer droughts and even more dangerous storms.

There is that, but this has been a very effective solution to the summer heat waves that has bothered the people in Dubai and worldwide. The new method of cloud seeding promises to help to get rid of drought conditions worldwide, without as many environmental concerns as previous methods involving salt flares. The UAE is one of the first countries in the Gulf region to use cloud seeding technology, said the National Center of Meteorology. According to The Scientific American, this idea is being used in at least eight states in the western US.

Further research and carefully monitored use of such technology can bring a solution to the extreme heat not only in the Middle East but other regions of the world which are facing rising temperatures due to climate change.

* Glory Hritu Chowdhury is a student in Dhaka