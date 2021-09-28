Children face more heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires than grandparents

Children born today are exposed seven times more than their grandparents to heat waves, 2.6 times more to drought, 2.8 times more to floods, 3 times more to loss of crops and double the number of devastating fires.

On the eve of the international meetings PRE-COP26 and ‘Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition’ hosted by Italy in Milan from 28 September to 2 October, Save the Children releases the data of the new report ‘Born in climate crisis: Why we must act now to protect children’s rights’ on 27 September through an international online event ‘Children and Youth Voices on the Climate Crisis’ and asks leaders for the participation of girls and boys in decision-making processes that affect their future.