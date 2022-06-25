Climate change negatively impacts bumble bees: Study

A new study revealed that change in temperature has negative impact over the past 120 years on several species of bumble bees. The researchers also discovered that change in temperature has a negative impact more than other factors like precipitation or floral resources.

The research findings were published recently in Biology Letters. "Bumble bees are important pollinators for wild plants and for the crops humans rely on for food. That's why we need to develop conservation strategies that account for the future impacts of climate change on bee populations," says study lead Hanna Jackson, a Masters student in the M'Gonigle Lab in biological sciences at Simon Fraser University.