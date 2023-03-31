UNGA adopts resolution to advance climate justice

The UN General Assembly has adopted a consensus resolution urging the International Court of Justice to provide advisory opinion on the obligations of States in respect of climate change, BSS reports.

The resolution, tabled on 29 March by a core group of countries including Bangladesh, is a landmark achievement for countries advocating for climate justice and equity, said a release of the UN’s Permanent Mission of Bangladesh on Thursday.

Introduced by the Prime Minister of Vanuatu, the resolution requested the ICJ to provide its opinion based on existing international law, including international human rights law and the recognized principles, the legal obligations of the states to ensure the protection of climate system and the rights of the present and future generations to be protected from the effects of climate change, it said.