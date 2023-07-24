Solar geoengineering: Climate-solution or Pandora’s box?

It’s simple physics — if we spray aerosols into the stratosphere for long enough, eventually they will start to reflect the sun rays and reverse catastrophic global warming. That’s what the proponents of solar geoengineering say.

But its many opponents say it’s a dangerous gamble on a planetary level and that the potential consequences are so complicated it should not even be considered as an option.

After spending years as a relatively obscure idea, solar geoengineering is now gaining increasing prominence among lawmakers, academics and even UN climate body IPCC, with the alluring possibility of taking the planet back to pre-industrial temperatures even as humanity dithers on ramping down carbon emissions.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has argued the case for a coordinated research programme into solar radiation management (SRM) — a term describing geoengineering efforts to reflect the sun. Still, the United States has stressed it has no plans to launch such a programme.

The EU’s executive arm has called for international talks on a potential framework to address the dangers and governance issues of SRM.