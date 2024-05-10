Rain forecast for many areas in six divisions

The meteorological department presents the weather meteorological conditions of 44 stations in the country every day. It has been noticed that except for only eight of these stations, there were no rainfall anywhere else on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 24 stations of the country saw rainfall in the previous 24 hours. The highest rainfall in the country was recorded at 24 millimetre in Tentulia of Panchagarh thursday. The maximum rainfall on the day before that was recorded in Maizdicourt at 15 millimetre.

A meteorologist at the meteorological department, Md Hafizur Rahman, told Prothom Alo on Thursday evening, increasing tendency of storms, and increasing temperatures are the characteristics of this season. It is the time of the pre-monsoon trough. This is very common at this time.