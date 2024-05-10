Rain forecast for many areas in six divisions
The meteorological department has stated that the day and night temperature throughout the country might decrease a little bit today.
After three days of rainfall across different parts of the country, the rainfall reduced a bit yesterday, Thursday. The temperature also rose a little, but there was no heat wave anywhere.
The meteorological department has said that the amount of rainfall across the country might increase today, Friday compared to the previous day. This might reduce the temperature a bit further. There might be rain in a lot of places across six divisions.
The meteorological department presents the weather meteorological conditions of 44 stations in the country every day. It has been noticed that except for only eight of these stations, there were no rainfall anywhere else on Thursday.
Meanwhile, 24 stations of the country saw rainfall in the previous 24 hours. The highest rainfall in the country was recorded at 24 millimetre in Tentulia of Panchagarh thursday. The maximum rainfall on the day before that was recorded in Maizdicourt at 15 millimetre.
A meteorologist at the meteorological department, Md Hafizur Rahman, told Prothom Alo on Thursday evening, increasing tendency of storms, and increasing temperatures are the characteristics of this season. It is the time of the pre-monsoon trough. This is very common at this time.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours, provided by the meteorological department on Thursday stated that there might be rainfall or rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm with temporary gusty wind or stormy wind in different parts of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions alongside some places of Rangpur and Chattogram divisions.
In addition to that, there might be random hailstorms in some places. Because of this rainfall, the day and night temperature across the country might drop a little today, stated the meteorological department.
The maximum temperature in the country on Thursday was recorded in Jashore at 34.8 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature on the day before was recorded 33.4 degrees Celsius in Kushtia’s Kumarkhali.
From the first day of April, mild to very severe heat waves prevailed in different parts of the country for the entire month. The heat wave continued till 6th of the current month. However, when the rainfall started from the second day of the current month, the coverage of the heat wave began decreasing. There has been no heat wave anywhere in the country for the last three days.
Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said, this rain and the more or less endurable temperature might prevail till next Monday. The temperature might increase a little again after that.