2024 hottest recorded year, crossed global warming limit

The last two years saw average global temperatures exceed a critical warming limit for the first time, Europe's climate monitor said Friday, as the UN demanded "trail-blazing" climate action.

While this does not mean the internationally-agreed 1.5C warming threshold has been permanently breached, the United Nations warned it was in "grave danger".

"Today's assessment from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is clear," UN chief Antonio Guterres said. "Global heating is a cold, hard fact."

He added: "Blazing temperatures in 2024 require trail-blazing climate action in 2025. There's still time to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe. But leaders must act -- now."

The WMO said six international datasets all confirmed that 2024 was the hottest year on record, extending a decade-long "extraordinary streak of record-breaking temperatures".

The United States became the latest country to report its heat record had been shattered, capping a year marked by devastating tornadoes and hurricanes.

The announcement came just days before President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to double down on fossil fuel production, was set to take office.