The other greenhouse gases warming the planet

CO2 accounts for about two-thirds of the warming attributed to greenhouse gases, said Piers Forster, an expert at the University of Leeds and author of reports by the IPCC, the UN's climate science panel. Methane, or CH4, is the second most important greenhouse gas linked to human activity after CO2.

Around 40 per cent of methane comes from natural sources, notably wetlands, but the majority (around 60 percent) is linked to human activities such as agriculture (ruminant breeding and rice cultivation), fossil fuels and waste.

Its warming power is more than 80 times greater over 20 years than that of CO2, but its lifespan is shorter, making it an important lever in attempts to limit global warming in the short term.