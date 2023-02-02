UN aims to forge new way of tracking greenhouse gases

The United Nations has launched a major effort to try to fill a key gap in the fight against climate change: standardised, real-time tracking of greenhouse gases.

Better ways of measuring planet-warming pollution are vital to responding to the impact on humanity and should help inform better decision-making.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization brought together more than 250 experts this week in Geneva to start "to assemble the different pieces of the jigsaw puzzle into a single framework".

The effort aims to standardise the way information is produced, fill in the knowledge gaps on where greenhouse gas emissions end up -- and produce much faster and sharper data on how the planet's atmosphere is changing.