Why it hasn’t been that cold in the coldest month of the year

January is considered to be the coldest month of the year in Bangladesh. However, this year the severe cold was noticeably absent. Not only in Dhaka but across the country temperature remained higher than usual.

According to the Bangladesh meteorological department, there were no severe cold waves in January this year, whereas at least one is mostly expected in this time period. The last time a similar kind of January was seen was nine years ago in 2016. The average temperature this January was higher than in previous years, while fog levels were significantly lower.

Emran Hossain, a blanket, quilt and rug seller in Karwan Bazar told Prothom Alo last Thursday that he managed to sell only three quilts throughout the entire month of January as customer demand was extremely low. He remarks, “Why would people buy these? It’s not even proper winter.”