Is temperature rising today, how long will this condition continue
The temperature might increase in different parts of the country including the capital today, Monday, according to the weather forecast of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
This condition may continue for at least two more days, predicts the meteorological department. Meanwhile, the humidity level in the air is comparatively high.
This will intensify people’s sufferings. Howeverm this is common prior to extensive rainfall, says the meteorologists. There are signs of the current heat wave situation improving after 2 May.
The meteorological department issued a notice yesterday, Sunday extending the heat alert for three more days. The warning stated that the heat wave sweeping over the country might continue for the next 72 hours. And, discomfort might increase due to excessive humidity.
Commenting on this today, meteorologist at the meteorology department, Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told Prothom Alo that today the temperature might increase in different parts of the country including the capital. This condition might continue for at least two days. However, the rate of temperature increase might decrease after 2 May.
The humidity level is comparatively high now. This is causing excessive sweating and in turns increasing discomfort for people. Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik said that higher humidity increases the possibility of rainfall.
The temperature increased by almost 2 degrees Celsius in the capital on Sunday within a gap of just 24 hours. However, the average maximum temperature of the country reduced a bit on Sunday.
Meteorologist at the meteorological department, AKM Nazmul Haq told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon, “The highest temperature in the capital on Sunday was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius, which is 1.8 degrees higher than that from Saturday.”
Country’s highest temperature on Sunday was recorded in Jashore at 42.2 degrees Celsius. A heat wave started sweeping over different parts of the country from the first day of the running month and it’s still continuing. This is a record in the past 76 years.
Last year there was a heat wave that continued for 16 days at a stretch and back in April 2010, there was a heat wave in Rajshahi that continued for 20 days with intervals.