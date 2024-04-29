Is temperature rising today, how long will this condition continue

The temperature might increase in different parts of the country including the capital today, Monday, according to the weather forecast of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

This condition may continue for at least two more days, predicts the meteorological department. Meanwhile, the humidity level in the air is comparatively high.

This will intensify people’s sufferings. Howeverm this is common prior to extensive rainfall, says the meteorologists. There are signs of the current heat wave situation improving after 2 May.