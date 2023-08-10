How is climate change driving dangerous 'wet-bulb' temperatures?

A dangerous combination of heat and humidity is sweeping the Gulf region this week, hitting cities from Dubai to Doha.

Dubai, for example, is forecast to see air temperatures hover around 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). But climate experts say air temperature alone can be misleading.

Meteorologists are particularly worried about the "wet-bulb" temperature — a more holistic measurement that accounts not just for air temperature but also how much moisture it holds. In Dubai, humidity this week is expected to be between 35 per cent and 45 per cent.

At the upper end, wet-bulb temperatures can cause serious health effects if people can't find a way to quickly cool down.

Dubai could this week briefly touch wet-bulb temperatures nearing 30C (86F) - roughly the point at which serious health effects could occur - but would need to sustain that temperature for several hours, which isn't yet expected.