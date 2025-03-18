Climate change: Kutubdia distraught from salt production with groundwater

When asked, Kutubdia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kyathowai Prue Marma told Prothom Alo that the tube wells for drawing ground saltwater were installed in the Upazila before he had taken the charge. After he took charge, no such tube wells have been installed anywhere on the island in the last seven months. He said he doesn’t have the list of how many tube wells had been installed earlier, but the BSCIC might have that.

Member secretary of Kutubdia Upazila agriculture and irrigation committee as well as the Upazila agriculture officer, Md Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that the committee after verification can give permission to install tube wells for extracting drinking water for irrigation in agriculture. However, this committee is not equipped to give permit for install tube wells for extracting ground saltwater for salt farming.

Mentioning that there’s no one present from the department of environment in Kutubdia, deputy director of the department of environment office in Cox’s Bazar, Md Jamir Uddin told Prothom Alo that he was not aware of the production of salt from extracting ground saltwater with tube wells. There will be on-site investigation into the matter.”

President of non-government environment organisation Dhoritry Rokkhay Amra (DHORA) in Cox’s Bazar, Fazlul Kader Chowdhury said that the island of Kutubdia is already under serious risk from the impacts of climate change. On top of that, more than 50 gallons of ground saltwater is being extracted daily through a thousand of deep tube wells for salt farming.

The losses suffered by hundreds of thousand people from different professions alongside agriculture and health from the destruction of environment is ten times greater than the profit made from producing 300,000 (3 lakh) tonnes of salt on Kutubdia in one season, he added.