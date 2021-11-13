Last-minute negotiations as UN climate conference set to close

Negotiators shuttled between delegations at the UN climate talks in Scotland on Saturday, seeking a deal to give the world a fighting chance of avoiding the worst effects of global warming, as the British host told them they had just hours left.

Alok Sharma delayed a public meeting in the plenary hall, saying negotiators needed more time, but that he still intended to close the two-week COP26 conference, which has already overrun by a day, later in the afternoon.

"At the end of the day, what is being put forward here is a balanced package, everyone's had a chance to have their say," he told the forum.

The final deal will require the unanimous consent of the almost 200 countries present, ranging from coal- and gas-fuelled superpowers to oil producers and Pacific islands being swallowed by the rise in sea levels.