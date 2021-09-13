Little to celebrate after 50 years of activism: Greenpeace chief

Half a century after a small group of radicals created Greenpeace, the head of the environmental organisation warned that it still has far to go on the climate crisis before it can truly celebrate.

Created on 15 September 1971 when a boat of the same name tried to stop a US nuclear test, Greenpeace has become one of the world's best known action groups with its headline-grabbing stunts.

But the organisation's 50th anniversary is expected to be a subdued affair, Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, told AFP.

"There is not a lot to celebrate right now. We are in a climate emergency," Morgan said in an interview at the group's headquarters in a modest office block on the outskirts of Amsterdam.