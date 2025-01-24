Cold wave in 2 districts, cold likely to intensify

There was dense fog still lingering in various parts of the country, including the capital in the morning today, Friday. The fog gradually cleared later. The cold had already intensified in different parts of the country on Thursday.

The temperature dropped even further today as a cold wave is sweeping over two districts in the northern parts of the country. The intensity of the cold is severe in the north.

The meteorological department says that the temperature tomorrow may remain more or less the same as today. However, the mercury level will drop lower from this Sunday. These conditions may last until Tuesday. The temperature might increase after that.