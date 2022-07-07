Ravaged by floods, Bangladesh pitches plan to adapt to climate impacts

One morning in June, Shirin Sultana rose to say her prayers and found her kitchen floor covered in knee-deep water. It was the start of a massive flash flood that inundated vast regions of Bangladesh's northeast, killing at least 102 people.

"I could not have imagined that the floodwater could rush in and rise a few feet in a matter of minutes," Sultana, 45, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Flash floods are common in this part of Bangladesh, along the Indian border, so residents did not worry much when a series of floods hit the area in April and May, said Masuk ur Rahman, senior manager at Padakhep, an NGO working on rural development.

The flooding usually lasts just a few hours, and locals know to take precautions, such as storing their food and essentials in high places, he explained.

But this time was different. Residents and aid groups said the June floods, caused by record-shattering heavy monsoon rains in India's upstream Meghalaya state, were the worst in living memory.

According to the Red Cross, more than 7 million Bangladeshis were left in need of aid and shelter.

Hoping to better protect itself from the devastation caused by worsening floods and other climate disasters, Bangladesh's government is slated to approve its first long-term National Adaptation Plan (NAP) ahead of the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt in November.