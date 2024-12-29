Integrating climate policies into security frameworks necessary

The Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), with support from the European Union, successfully hosted a workshop on “Climate Change and Security: Addressing Potential Instabilities in Bangladesh”, reports a press release.

The event brought together researchers, journalists, NGO officials, and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ansar and Village Defence Party, Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence, Border Guard Bangladesh, Navy Headquarters, Coast Guard, Police Staff College, Bangladesh Police, Defence Services Command and Staff College, and other security agencies.

The workshop began with welcome remarks by Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (Retd), president of BIPSS, who set the stage for the discussions.

He highlighted the growing importance of addressing climate change as a national and regional security issue due to its potential to destabilise societies and exacerbate existential threats. Despite being a frontline state, Bangladesh lacked a clear strategy to tackle these challenges.