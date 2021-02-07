Unpredictable weather the year round

Weather has begun behaving unpredictably since the beginning of the year. Last year too, people of this region including Bangladesh saw frequent changes in weather. There were repeated depressions in the bay, cyclones, heavy rainfall and floods. Bangladesh will have to be prepared for the same this year too, according to weather forecasts.

There is a warm wind over the Bay of Bengal and will remain until April. As a result, Bangladesh will experience its impact throughout the year. Amidst winter, summer, drought, rain, depression, cyclone and floods, this will have a strong impact on the overall agriculture and fisheries production. This will change import and export equations and can cast a shadow on development activities.

All this has been predicted by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), meteorological offices of Bangladesh and India, and several climate experts.

Weather and climate trends indicate that this unusual behaviour of the nature in the country has been increasing gradually for more than a decade. Due to rainfall, floods, storms and tidal surges, people from the coastal regions up to the north, all suffered more than they did three years ago.