World Environment Day on Monday

The World Environment Day will be observed in the country as elsewhere around the world on Monday with a call to control plastic pollution, reports UNB.

This year, the theme of the day is 'Solutions to Plastic Pollution' and the slogan '#beatplasticpollutions' to raise awareness among people, said environment, forest and climate cmange Minister Md Shahab Uddin while talking to reporters after a press conference over the World Environment Day and Environment Fair 2023 and National Tree Planting Campaign and Tree Fair 2023.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the programme by planting trees at Gonobhaban at 9:30 am on Monday.

Besides, a environment fair will be held at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar from 5 June to 11 June.