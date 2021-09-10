Youth demand effective participation in negotiation of climate conference

Dr. Saleemul Huq, Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) in Bangladesh emphasised on action rather than advocacy related to climate issues. “Advocacy is good, but it is not enough. Advocacy alone no longer can be sufficient. Action is more important along with advocacy and join the forces of doers. Pick a problem of the locality and start solving problem by building alliances of people. Action should be initiated locally first and then nationally to globally,” Saleemul Huq said.

Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh said in a video message that young people around the globe want to take COP26 as an opportunity to raise their issues to bring to the global leadership. But young people are worried that the COP26 is not going to be participatory because of the vaccination issue. She also expressed her concern that many countries of the world have not been able to vaccinate their population. The majority of those not vaccinated are young people because of age bars and other factors. She raised question, “Is this restriction supportive of participation especially of the young people and is a COP meaningful where there are no participation of the future generation and present young people?” She urged for collective action to convey this message to the COP presidency and global leadership.