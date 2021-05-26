Cyclone Yaas crossing Odisha border, to reach Jharkhand Thursday morning: IMD

Cyclone Yaas is currently crossing the Odisha border south of Balasore and will reach Jharkhand on Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

IMD director general of meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone caused heavy to extremely heavy rain in Odisha in the past 24 hours and northern and coastal parts of the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The cyclone, estimated 120-140 Km per hour wind speed made landfall around 9:00 am on Wednesday between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha, special relief commissioner PK Jena said.