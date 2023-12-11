Both cold and fog may increase

Temperatures may decrease further across the country today, Monday and cold will increase, according to the weather forecast.

According to information published on the website of the meteorological department on Sunday evening, the temperature at night may decrease a little bit today too and there will be fog at midnight.

Besides, there may be moderate to dense fog in the northern region and river basin of the country till Tuesday morning.

Light to moderate fog may be seen in other parts of the country during the period.

Meteorologist at the meteorological department, Md Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo on Monday that the temperature may decrease by 2 degrees Celsius across the country from Monday.