Cyclone, storm tides risk increasing

For Abdul Gafur, 56, a resident of Bangladesh’s southern coast, facing tropical cyclones and storm-tides has been a part of life for as long as he can remember. But even with decades of experience, he says he has never seen tidal waves and coastal flooding destroy homes and farmland as they do now.

Gafur lives in Jaliapara village, located in Matarbari Union of Maheshkhali Upazila in Cox’s Bazar. He works as a fisherman. The village, home to at least 2,000 residents, lies to the east of the Kohelia River and borders the Bay of Bengal.

Erosion has plagued the area for several years. In the past five years alone, at least 100 families in Jaliapara have lost their homes to river and coastal erosion. During the monsoon, tidal surges often sweep away houses. Many of those displaced have been forced to move to rented homes in neighbouring areas. Abdul Gafur himself now lives in a rented house after losing his own to erosion.