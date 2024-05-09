Seagrass protects Banshkhali shorelines

Though from our childhood we have been seeing some eelgrass at that point, in recent years, eelgrass has spread over the area, and it now looks like a vast grassland. While this is a good food source for many animals like cows, buffalos, local people often keep them away from grazing and cutting as they understand how eelgrass protects them. The Forest Department also keeps it under surveillance.

Being from a coastal village called Ratnapur in Banskhali and having grown up by the beach, I have witnessed things that we have lost to sea over the last few decades. I remember my father and many other people from our village used to cultivate watermelons, cucumbers, muskmelons and tomatoes on the sandy hummocks along the shore that no longer exist now. The rising sea or sea level rise has claimed it all in the last two decades. Not only that, a few years ago, a big area of mangrove forest has been cleared to make space for shrimp cultivation and salt fields, leaving us with no protection against cyclones.

Nevertheless, over the last few years, there has been a substantially visible change at Ratnapur point. The area has started being built back. The intertidal zone has thrived with eelgrass, protecting the shoreline from erosion. Basically, eelgrass helps accumulate the sea mud and other particles coming with waves and making the land compact. Over the period of time, this area becomes the home to mangrove forest or keora trees as they can easily grow there. The eelgrass is like a bed made keora trees. Further, it also plays a crucial role in protecting the coastal ecosystems. It provides shelter and food to a diverse aquatic species on the shore including crabs, seahorses, turtles and many other tiny invertebrates.

What we did not know is it has a capacity to absorb carbon from the environment. A study by Port of San Diego found in 2023 that eelgrass is a powerhouse in the climate change fight. It absorbs up to 10 times more carbon than forest on land. And then it made sense to me why the volunteers in Japan started planting the eelgrass on their beach and Reuters made it their headlines.